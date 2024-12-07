Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires New Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PHINIA by 19.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,317,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after buying an additional 215,150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,016,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after buying an additional 95,870 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 33.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,009,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,718,000 after buying an additional 251,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 780,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

PHINIA Stock Up 0.5 %

PHINIA stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.10.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.82 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

