Systematic Financial Management LP Invests $840,000 in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 211,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 105,670 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 74,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth $69,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $34.46 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.46%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $209,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,851.50. This represents a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $222,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 958,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,768,707.80. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,837 shares of company stock worth $1,839,583. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.