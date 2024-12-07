Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $189.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.42 and a 200-day moving average of $159.27. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $191.91.

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after buying an additional 417,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after buying an additional 134,767 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

