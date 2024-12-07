Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading Up 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 143,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 529,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Takung Art Stock Performance

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

Further Reading

