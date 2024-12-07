Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 536,634 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $38,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,700. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $243.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.14 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

