TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Stake Boosted by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TASK. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 669,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares during the period. Dalton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 636,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TaskUs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 396,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 42,750 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TASK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

