Tavis Aaron Carlson Purchases 3,260 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson purchased 3,260 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.90 per share, with a total value of C$51,834.00.

Tavis Aaron Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 23,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.94, for a total value of C$366,620.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.57, for a total value of C$326,900.70.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Tavis Aaron Carlson acquired 675 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,125.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$290,000.00.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$16.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.07. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$11.09 and a 52-week high of C$17.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

