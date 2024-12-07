TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTI. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

NYSE FTI opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.54. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 36,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

