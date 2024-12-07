Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $9.78. 3,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Tenaz Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

