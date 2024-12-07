Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1,248.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $52,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,280 shares of company stock worth $170,418,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tesla from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.84.

Tesla Stock Up 5.3 %

Tesla stock opened at $389.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.89. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $389.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

