Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential downside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.84.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $389.22 on Thursday. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $389.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.96 and a 200 day moving average of $236.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,280 shares of company stock valued at $170,418,640 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in Tesla by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after buying an additional 2,511,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.