Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 156 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after buying an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $412.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $290.60 and a 12-month high of $413.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

