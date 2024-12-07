Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,196 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,394,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 6,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,609,679,000 after buying an additional 391,306 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $154.68 and a 12-month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

