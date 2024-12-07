The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to “Strong-Buy”

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

GLPEY stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 24.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

