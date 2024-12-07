The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.10. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

