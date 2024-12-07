Timothy Nguyen Sells 27,500 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $644,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640,130 shares in the company, valued at $249,298,245.90. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Timothy Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Timothy Nguyen sold 40,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $931,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Timothy Nguyen sold 1,701 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $39,208.05.

On Monday, November 25th, Timothy Nguyen sold 10,776 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $248,063.52.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Timothy Nguyen sold 100,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00.

Shares of MLNK opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.99. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the second quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

