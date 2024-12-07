Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $51,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $412.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.29 and a 200-day moving average of $361.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $229.07 and a one year high of $422.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.93.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

