Trevi Therapeutics’ (TRVI) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $212.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $78,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.