Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $74.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Trimble Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1,387.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,176,000 after buying an additional 3,589,249 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 2,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 49.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,692,000 after purchasing an additional 676,954 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Trimble by 18.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,978,000 after purchasing an additional 434,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth $22,663,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.