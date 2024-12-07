Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 98,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.60% of Exelixis worth $44,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 124.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 991,494 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $14,979,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after acquiring an additional 424,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after acquiring an additional 370,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at $17,823,783.53. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,873. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,736 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,610. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

