Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $47,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 189,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,899,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $283,756.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,809.15. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

