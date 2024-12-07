Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 120,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.73% of Invesco worth $57,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,060,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,823,000 after purchasing an additional 151,408 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 13.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 245,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

