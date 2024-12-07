Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $41.69 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 701,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $41,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $769,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,292.84. The trade was a 15.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $104,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,361 shares in the company, valued at $581,591.16. This trade represents a 15.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,745 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $74.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

