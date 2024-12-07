Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $66.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $66,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,622,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,952.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,272,000 after purchasing an additional 431,123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $423.26 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $298.08 and a 52-week high of $423.85. The company has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.64.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

