Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $73.96 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.57% of J. M. Smucker worth $73,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.