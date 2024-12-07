Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 92.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 714,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $53,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.04.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $78.39.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 167.96%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

