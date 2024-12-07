Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $638.56 and last traded at $632.13, with a volume of 29352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $635.69.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 113.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.72, for a total value of $1,808,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,504. The trade was a 20.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.41, for a total value of $2,052,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,355,750. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,790,888. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,309,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 123,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $251,390,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

