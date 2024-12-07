Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,638,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439,161 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.99% of Tyson Foods worth $633,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 114,179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This trade represents a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

