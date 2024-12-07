UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,439 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.23% of Mattel worth $14,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 238,884 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,263,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,222,000 after buying an additional 114,305 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

