UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 15,049 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,049 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.33% of Knife River worth $16,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNF. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 112.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 53.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 56.3% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 123,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 5.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Knife River from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Knife River Stock Performance

Knife River stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.53. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Further Reading

