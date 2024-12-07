UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Avidity Biosciences worth $16,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

RNA has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $228,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,175.90. This trade represents a 25.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,355 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,620. This represents a 10.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,866 shares of company stock worth $6,724,557. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNA opened at $38.27 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

