UBS Group Initiates Coverage on LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LZ. Citigroup upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 15.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,581,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,612 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after buying an additional 132,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,466,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,698,000 after buying an additional 521,200 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 184,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 1,522,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 472,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

