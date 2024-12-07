Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 9.0 %

ULTA stock opened at $428.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.