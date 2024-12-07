United Services Automobile Association Has $25.19 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,712 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 116.6% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 93,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total value of $368,788.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $642,332.28. This trade represents a 36.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $398.57 per share, with a total value of $39,857.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,977.21. This represents a 3.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,868 shares of company stock worth $9,679,489 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $395.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.81 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.16. The company has a market cap of $190.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.19.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

