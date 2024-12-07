United Services Automobile Association Has $71.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $71,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $309,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VEU opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.68 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

