United Services Automobile Association Sells 29,614 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,614 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $549.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $587.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.34.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.84.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

