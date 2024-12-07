United Services Automobile Association Sells 3,904 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $298.78 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.58.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total transaction of $328,128.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,777.88. This represents a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.64.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

