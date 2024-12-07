United Services Automobile Association Sells 5,636 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702,585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,833,000 after purchasing an additional 124,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,127,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,274,000 after purchasing an additional 256,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,504,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,150,000 after buying an additional 190,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RY opened at $126.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

