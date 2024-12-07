United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $142.50 and last traded at $144.75. Approximately 36,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 99,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 1.4 %

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Insider Activity

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $244,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,072.40. This trade represents a 18.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total transaction of $3,155,051.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,716,816.92. This represents a 15.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 900.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 403.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.