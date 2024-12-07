United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,126.50 ($14.36) and last traded at GBX 1,120.50 ($14.28). Approximately 983,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 328,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,114 ($14.20).
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,066.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5,942.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 17.28 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently 26,315.79%.
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
