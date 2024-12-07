United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,126.50 ($14.36) and last traded at GBX 1,120.50 ($14.28). Approximately 983,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 328,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,114 ($14.20).

United Utilities Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,066.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5,942.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 17.28 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently 26,315.79%.

Insider Activity at United Utilities Group

About United Utilities Group

In other news, insider Louise Beardmore sold 8,471 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.49), for a total transaction of £89,623.18 ($114,256.99). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 52 shares of company stock valued at $54,799. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

