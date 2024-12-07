USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,260 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.58% of USANA Health Sciences worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $25,454.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE:USNA opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.