VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and traded as high as $19.68. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 41,024 shares changing hands.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 227,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,260,000.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

