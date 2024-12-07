Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Position Reduced by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $391.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.87 and its 200-day moving average is $328.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $284.84 and a 12 month high of $392.01.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

