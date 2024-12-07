Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $77.46 and traded as high as $77.69. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF shares last traded at $77.67, with a volume of 36,835 shares.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPLS. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,506,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51,501 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

