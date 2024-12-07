Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $77.46 and traded as high as $77.69. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF shares last traded at $77.67, with a volume of 36,835 shares.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.