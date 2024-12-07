Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 10.5% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,219,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $423.26 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $298.08 and a 1-year high of $423.85. The stock has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.64.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

