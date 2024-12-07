Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2,142.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,009 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $67,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $423.26 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $298.08 and a 12 month high of $423.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.64.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

