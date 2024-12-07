Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $258.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.76 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

