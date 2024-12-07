Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is MCIA Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 499,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 19.6% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $88,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,660,000 after buying an additional 58,161 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 178,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.25 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.14.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

