Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,671,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 581,870 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.36% of Ventas worth $1,710,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,809,845 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 0.8 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

VTR stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,058.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

