Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in DaVita by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $669,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in DaVita by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $160.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.